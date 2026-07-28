Galaxy Z Fold 8 Becomes a Hit in South Korea with High Demand

In South Korea, the demand for Samsung's newest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 smartphone, turned out to be even higher than expected. According to Naver, the initial batches of the new device have already sold out, and waiting lists for certain models have extended into September. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to reports, Samsung had anticipated market demand and increased production volume of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 by approximately 40 percent. However, even this was not enough to cover the massive customer orders, and online stocks were almost completely depleted.

Delivery times and color selection

Currently, users placing online orders will have to wait for their devices from the second to the fourth week of August. At some major mobile operators, specific color versions are completely sold out, and new batches are not expected to arrive before mid-August.

A shortage is particularly noticeable for exclusive color models sold only through Samsung's official online store. Customers who ordered these unique configurations will only be able to receive them in September.

Situation with the Ultra version

Against the backdrop of the general market shortage, the situation regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra model is noted to be much more stable. No such issues have been observed yet for this advanced version, and its stocks are fully sufficient to cover the demand arising from the very first days of sales.

According to experts, user interest in foldable gadgets is growing year by year. Maintaining its leadership in this direction, Samsung is taking measures to quickly resolve the logistical and supply disruptions that have arisen.