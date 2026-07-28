17-Year-Old Boy Who Jumped Off Cliff Severely Injured (Video)

·71·World
17-Year-Old Boy Who Jumped Off Cliff Severely Injured (Video)

A 17-year-old Brazilian teenager sustained severe injuries after jumping from the Sunset Cliffs.

Following the incident, emergency medical and rescue services promptly arrived at the scene. Initial examinations revealed that the teenager suffered serious injuries as a result of the fall from height.

Rescuers safely retrieved him from the cliff and transported him to the hospital. Doctors are providing him with the necessary medical care.

Expertsemphasize that jumping from cliffs and other high areas poses a great danger to life. Since such recklessness can result in severe injuries, disability, or even death, citizens are urged to strictly follow safety rules.

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