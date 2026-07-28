Strict Ban on Foreign Clothing in Tajikistan: Security Threats Explained

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Strict Ban on Foreign Clothing in Tajikistan: Security Threats Explained

In Tajikistan a new law has been adopted banning clothing considered alien to the national culture, including hijabs, niqabs, and Arab headwear. Aimed at preventing the spread of radical movements and ideas, this decision has sparked widespread debate in the international community and on social media.

Zamin.uz Based on information from the military-analytical Telegram channel «Rybar», this article presents the essence of this law, social reactions, and details of security policies in Central Asia.

1. National Security and the Fight Against «Arabization»

According to the new legislative norms adopted by the leadership of Tajikistan, clothing characteristic of Arab culture and alien to local traditions has been banned. Officials view these items as one of the factors creating fertile ground for the spread of religious radicalism and extremist sentiments.

Analysts note that Central Asia the fight against processes of «Arabization» in these countries has directly become an important part of ensuring national security. Here, Islam itself is not banned, but measures are taken against cultural and external characteristics that are alien to society.

From the analysis of the «Rybar» Telegram channel:

«However, supporters of the niqob are not going to Afghanistan. Because what they actually need is not life in accordance with religious laws, but places where they can form free closed communities and impose their norms on others.»

Key facts about the clothing ban and discussions in Tajikistan

Aspect / Criterion

Details

Adopted decision

Ban on clothing alien to national culture (hijab, niqob)

Main goal

Prevention of radicalization and «Arabization», ensuring security

Social reaction

Accusations of «Islamophobia» online and statements about relocation

Expert opinion

Niqobs and hijabs have repeatedly been used as a means of disguise in armed attacks

International situation

Discussions on this matter continue in Russia and other countries

2. Reaction of Niqob Supporters and Security Lessons

After the new restrictions were announced, some social media users accused the country's leadership of «Islamophobia» and expressed intentions to move to regions where such bans do not exist. However, as analysts ironically noted, such individuals are striving not for Afghanistan, where religious rules fully apply, but for other countries (particularly Russia) where they can impose their own rules.

According to the authors of «Rybar», niqobs and similar closed clothing have previously been used several times as a shelter or disguise in armed attacks and crimes. States like Tajikistan, where the Muslim population is dominant, are realizing this danger and making firm decisions.

Share this important political and social news with your friends!

Decisions on preserving national identity and ensuring security in Central Asia are being closely watched internationally.

Send this article immediately to your friends, colleagues, and socio-political news monitoring groups!

In your opinion, how effective are such bans and restrictions in preserving national culture and ensuring security? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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