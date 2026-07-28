In Tajikistan a new law has been adopted banning clothing considered alien to the national culture, including hijabs, niqabs, and Arab headwear. Aimed at preventing the spread of radical movements and ideas, this decision has sparked widespread debate in the international community and on social media.

Zamin.uz Based on information from the military-analytical Telegram channel «Rybar», this article presents the essence of this law, social reactions, and details of security policies in Central Asia.

1. National Security and the Fight Against «Arabization»

According to the new legislative norms adopted by the leadership of Tajikistan, clothing characteristic of Arab culture and alien to local traditions has been banned. Officials view these items as one of the factors creating fertile ground for the spread of religious radicalism and extremist sentiments.

Analysts note that Central Asia the fight against processes of «Arabization» in these countries has directly become an important part of ensuring national security. Here, Islam itself is not banned, but measures are taken against cultural and external characteristics that are alien to society.

From the analysis of the «Rybar» Telegram channel: «However, supporters of the niqob are not going to Afghanistan. Because what they actually need is not life in accordance with religious laws, but places where they can form free closed communities and impose their norms on others.»

Key facts about the clothing ban and discussions in Tajikistan

Aspect / Criterion Details Adopted decision Ban on clothing alien to national culture (hijab, niqob) Main goal Prevention of radicalization and «Arabization», ensuring security Social reaction Accusations of «Islamophobia» online and statements about relocation Expert opinion Niqobs and hijabs have repeatedly been used as a means of disguise in armed attacks International situation Discussions on this matter continue in Russia and other countries

2. Reaction of Niqob Supporters and Security Lessons

After the new restrictions were announced, some social media users accused the country's leadership of «Islamophobia» and expressed intentions to move to regions where such bans do not exist. However, as analysts ironically noted, such individuals are striving not for Afghanistan, where religious rules fully apply, but for other countries (particularly Russia) where they can impose their own rules.

According to the authors of «Rybar», niqobs and similar closed clothing have previously been used several times as a shelter or disguise in armed attacks and crimes. States like Tajikistan, where the Muslim population is dominant, are realizing this danger and making firm decisions.

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