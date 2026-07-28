Zinedine Zidane Makes First Statement After Appointment as Head Coach

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Zinedine Zidane Makes First Statement After Appointment as Head Coach

The legendary Zinedine Zidane, newly appointed as the head coach of the French national team, has spoken out publicly for the first time regarding his feelings, gratitude, and future plans upon taking over this responsible role.

Zamin.uz provides details on the legendary expert's sensational statement, an assessment of the 14-year Deschamps era, and the initial match schedule for the French national team under Zidane's leadership.

1. "Incomparable joy and immense pride": Zidane's first address

Zinedine Zidane stated that managing the French national team is not only a high honor for him, but also an incomparable joy and a huge responsibility. He expressed gratitude to the federation leadership for the trust placed in him and specially acknowledged the services of Didier Deschamps, who successfully led the national team for 14 years.

From Zinedine Zidane's sincere statement:

"I have said it many times: there is nothing more important than the French national team. That is why being appointed as the head coach of the national team is an incomparable joy and, of course, a great pride for me. Along with this, it is also a huge responsibility.

I thank President Philippe Diallo, the Executive Committee, and the French Football Federation for the trust they have placed in me. At the same time, I would like to specially acknowledge the work done by Didier and his staff over the past fourteen years. Today, I am also fondly remembering all the coaches who mentored me.

Needless to say, my plans and ambitions regarding the French national team are huge!"

2. Contract duration and debut matches on the agenda

The employment contract signed with Zidane is for four years — until the end of the 2030 World Cup . The new head coach will officially start his duties on August 1. The solid composition of the coaching staff will be announced to the public in early September.

The first official matches of Les Bleus under Zidane's leadership will take place in the UEFA Nations League competition:

  • Debut match: September 25 away against the Turkish national team.

  • Next key matches: Following the away match in Turkey, the French face uncompromising battles against European giants such as Belgium and Italy.

Key facts about Zinedine Zidane's appointment to the French national team

Aspect / Measure

Details

New Head Coach

Zinedine Zidane

Contract Duration

4 years (until the 2030 World Cup)

Start Date

August 1

Staff Announcement

Early September

First Official Match

September 25 (UEFA Nations League, away against Turkey)

Next Opponents

Belgium and Italy

Former Coach

Didier Deschamps (14-year tenure)

Zinedine Zidane's arrival at the helm of the French national team and his high ambitions are expected to open a new triumphant page in world football.

Share this article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups!

Do you think Zinedine Zidane can lead France to victory in his first Nations League matches and win the 2030 World Cup? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Zinedine ZidaneDidier DeschampsFrench Football FederationPhilippe Diallo
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