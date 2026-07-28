Super League: Hard-Fought Draw in the Valley Derby and a Crucial Win in Urgench!

The next three matches of the 14th round of the Uzbekistan Super League have come to an end. In the central match of the round held in Fergana, league leaders Neftchi and Navbahor shared the points, while Khorazm secured a vital 3 points in Urgench.

Zamin.uz presents the most exciting details of the central valley derby and the match in Urgench, along with the team line-ups.

1. Neftchi — Navbahor: 90+7th-minute drama and a draw in Fergana

In the central match of the round, Fergana's Neftchi (35 points, 1st place) hosted Namangan's Navbahor (22 points, 6th place) on home soil. In a fierce and hard-fought valley derby, a 1-1 draw was recorded.

As early as the 3rd minute of the match, Muhammadali Usmanov put the visitors from Namangan ahead. In the 7th minute of stoppage time added by the referee, Anvarjon Gofurov scored the goal that saved the team from Fergana from defeat.

Neftchi – Navbahor 1:1 Goals: Anvarjon Gofurov 90+7 – Muhammadali Usmanov 3 Neftchi: 1.Botirali Ergashev, 4.Bojan Ciger, 5.Ikromjon Alibaev, 6.Ibrohimhalil Yuldoshev, 10.Jamshid Iskanderov, 11.Asilbek Jumayev (15.Nurmuhammad Abduganiev, 83), 18.Stipe Perica (32.Zoran Marušić, 60), 20.Anvarjon Gofurov, 21.Muhsinjon Ubaydullaev (9.Khurshid Giyosov, 61), 22.Alisher Odilov (34.Farrukh Sayfiev, 60), 77.Ratino (8.Vladimir Jovović, 61). Navbahor: 1.Otkir Yusupov, 2.Saidazamat Mirsaidov, 4.Islom Mamatkazin, 7.Ruslan Jiyanov (5.Dilshod Komilov, 80), 8.Diyor Kholmatov (6.Shokhrukh Abdurakhmonov, 80), 11.Khusayin Norchaev (28.Joel Kojo, 87), 13.Benjamin Teidi, 22.Umar Adhamzoda, 23.Vanja Ilić (20.Kuvondiq Ruziev, 80), 34.Giorgi Jgerenaya, 77.Muhammadali Usmanov (17.Muhammadali Giyosov, 61).

2. Khorazm defeated Surkhon in Urgench

In another important clash held in Urgench, Khorazm (16 points, 11th place) hosted Termez's Surkhon (15 points, 12th place) at home and achieved a narrow 1-0 victory.

The only goal of the match, scored by Ulugbek Khoshimov in the 34th minute, gave the hosts valuable 3 points.

Khorazm – Surkhon 1:0 Goal: Ulugbek Khoshimov 34 Khorazm: 33.Nikola Stošić, 5.Abbosjon Otakhonov, 13.Elzio Lohan, 15.Diyorbek Ortikboev, 17.Daniil Nugumanov, 22.Sunnatulloh Hamidjonov, 25.Matija Rom, 88.Abror Khosinov, 90.Ulugbek Khoshimov (11.Danila Yegorov, 83), 94.Rustam Abduhamidov (71.Umidbek Sultonov, 71), 97.Bubacar Faye Traore (79.Azizjon Akhrorov, 64). Surkhon: 25.Otabek Boymurodov, 6.Behzod Shamsiev, 7.Dostonbek Tursunov (27.Muhammadali Musakhanov, 77), 8.Humoyun Sherbutaev, 11.Richard Emeka Friday (39.Mirmaqsud Mirusmonov, 66), 14.Tohirjon Ashurbaev (91.Azamjon Temirkhanov, 66), 17.Sarvar Abduhamidov, 18.Behruz Oktamov (33.Umidbek Kuvondikov, 74), 19.Farrukhjon Kodirov (32.Boburjon Rahimjonov, 66), 26.Behruz Shukrullaev, 66.Behruz Shaydulov.

Key facts regarding these matches of the 14th round of the Super League

Match Score Goalscorers Teams' league position Neftchi – Navbahor 1:1 Anvarjon Gofurov (90+7) — M.Usmanov (3) Neftchi (35 pts, 1st place) / Navbahor (22 pts, 6th place) Khorazm – Surkhon 1:0 Ulugbek Khoshimov (34) Khorazm (16 pts, 11th place) / Surkhon (15 pts, 12th place)

Intense battles in the Super League and tension in the standings continue.

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