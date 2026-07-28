Super League Round 14. Strike in the 82nd minute: Nasaf snatches victory

The deadlock in Karshi, which lasted for 82 minutes, was finally broken by Bobir Abdixolikov's shot. Although Qizilqum managed to hold the score for a long time, the combination between substitute Yashnarbek Berdirahmonov and Abdixolikov delivered an important victory for Nasaf.

The Super League Round 14 match took place on July 28 at the Central Stadium in Karshi. Akhrol Risqullaev refereed the match.

The only goal awaited for 82 minutes

The teams failed to open the score in the first half of the match. Just before the break, one player from each side was cautioned: Umar Eshmurodov for Nasaf and Luka Ratkovic for the visitors received yellow cards.

In the second half, the zeros on the scoreboard remained for a long time. The situation that decided the fate of the match occurred in the 82nd minute.

Yashnarbek Berdirahmonov, who came on as a substitute for Yusuf Otubanjo in the 74th minute, made a decisive impact eight minutes later. Following his cross, Bobir Abdixolikov hit the back of Qizilqum's net and put his team ahead.

A cross from substitute Berdirahmonov and an accurate shot from Abdixolikov were enough for the only goal of the match.

The score did not change for the rest of the time, and Nasaf won 1-0.

Berdirahmonov impacted the game right after coming on

One of the most important decisions in the match was bringing Yashnarbek Berdirahmonov off the bench.

He replaced forward Yusuf Otubanjo and provided the decisive assist in a short time. This substitution created a new attacking link in Nasaf's forward line.

Berdirahmonov's action is significant in two ways:

he provided an assist eight minutes after coming onto the pitch;

he brought the necessary sharpness to the team at a time when the fate of the match was being decided.

The coaching staff made three more substitutions at the end of the game to preserve the result. In the 90+2nd minute, Golib Gaybullayev, Diyorbek Abdunazarov, and Dilshod Murtazayev came on for Alibek Davronov, Zafarmurod Abdirakhmatov, and Oybek Rustamov.

Abdixolikov once again became the decisive figure

Bobir Abdixolikov started the match in the starting lineup and made his mark when Nasaf needed it most.

His goal carried greater significance than a mere statistical indicator. Because a large part of the match went goalless, and a single successful attack decided the fate of three points.

Abdixolikov had also scored twice against Bunyodkor in Round 12. The team from Karshi won that match 3-1.

Thus, the experienced striker continues to score crucial goals for Nasaf at an important stage of the season.

Qizilqum fell short by eight minutes

The visitors managed to keep a clean sheet until the 82nd minute. However, one episode at the end of the match deprived them of at least a point.

Qizilqum's head coach made several changes in the attack and midfield during the second half:

Shahzod Turopov and Fayzullobek Jumankoziyev came on in the 59th minute;

Bobomurod Bozorov and Ilhomjon Vahobov entered the pitch in the 71st minute.

Despite this, the visitors did not have time to score an equalizer. As a result, the Navoi team returned from Karshi empty-handed.

Nasaf returned to winning ways after the previous draw

The Karshi club had drawn 1-1 with Mash’al in Round 13.

The victory against Qizilqum was important in this regard: the team recovered from dropped points and successfully concluded their home match.

Nasaf's results in the last three rounds:

Round Match Result Round 12 Bunyodkor — Nasaf 1:3 Round 13 Mash’al — Nasaf 1:1 Round 14 Nasaf — Qizilqum 1:0

The Karshi side remained undefeated in these three matches and collected seven points.

Match protocol

Super League, Round 14

Nasaf — Qizilqum 1:0

Goal: Bobir Abdixolikov, 82 — 1:0

Assist: Yashnarbek Berdirahmonov

Yellow cards: Umar Eshmurodov, 45+2 — Luka Ratkovic, 45+2.

Nasaf lineup

Abduvohid Nematov, Alibek Davronov, Akrom Komilov, Sardor Bahromov, Adenis Shala, Zafarmurod Abdirakhmatov, Bobir Abdixolikov, Oybek Rustamov, Murodbek Rahmatov, Yusuf Otubanjo, Umar Eshmurodov.

Substitutes:

Sharof Muhitdinov — 69th minute;

Yashnarbek Berdirahmonov — 74th minute;

Golib Gaybullayev — 90+2nd minute;

Diyorbek Abdunazarov — 90+2nd minute;

Dilshod Murtazayev — 90+2nd minute.

Qizilqum lineup

Farhod Rahmatov, Shahzodbek Rahmatullayev, Luka Ratkovic, Nikola Kumburovich, Abbosbek Abdugafforov, Samandar Shukurillayev, Jambuli Jigauri, Giyosjon Rizaqulov, Douglas Maycon, Diyor Raxmatilloyev, Otabek Joraqoziyev.

Substitutes:

Shahzod Turopov — 59th minute;

Fayzullobek Jumankoziyev — 59th minute;

Bobomurod Bozorov — 71st minute;

Ilhomjon Vahobov — 71st minute.

Main conclusion

This was not an easy victory for Nasaf. Qizilqum kept a clean sheet for most of the game, but a single substitution and a precise shot at the end changed everything.

Berdirahmonov came off the bench to provide an assist, and Abdixolikov capitalized on the opportunity his team was waiting for. As a result, Nasaf secured three vital points in Karshi.

In your opinion, is the hero of the match goalscorer Abdixolikov or assist provider Berdirahmonov?