In the second qualifying round second leg of the UEFA Champions League, Azerbaijani club Sabah visited Finland's KuPS. Winning on aggregate, the Baku club secured a ticket to the next round.

Zamin.uz provides details of the match featuring the Uzbek legionnaire and information about Sabah's upcoming opponents.

1. Confident away win in Finland and Rahmonaliyev's start in the main lineup

In the match held in Finland, the visiting Sabah players 2:0 secured a victory. Recall that in the first leg held in Baku, the Azerbaijani club also won 1:0.

In this crucial match, talented Uzbek midfielder Umarali Rahmonaliyev started for Sabah, played actively, and was substituted in the 78th minute.

UCL 2nd Qualifying Round, Second Leg: KuPS (Finland) – Sabah (Azerbaijan) 0:2 (Aggregate: 0:3) First leg: 0:1

Key facts about the KuPS vs. Sabah match

Aspect / Criterion Details Competition UEFA Champions League (2nd Qualifying Round) Fixture KuPS (Finland) – Sabah (Azerbaijan) Second leg score 0:2 (Baku victory) First leg score 0:1 Aggregate score 0:3 (Sabah in the next round) Uzbekistan player Umarali Rahmonaliyev (Started, played until the 78th minute)

2. Potential next round opponent: Clash against Lech

Winning on aggregate 3:0 Sabah advanced to the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

In the next round, the Azerbaijani club will face the winner of the tie between Poland's Lech and Denmark's Aarhus. In the first leg of this tie, Poland's Lech secured a confident 4:1 victory and has a huge chance of advancing.

Uzbekistan legionnaire's Champions League matches are generating great interest among football fans in our country.

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