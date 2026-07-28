Oppo Find X9 Ultra Flagship Enters DxOMark Top Three

·23·Technology
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Flagship Enters DxOMark Top Three

At a time when the mobile technology market is developing rapidly, competition between smartphones with leading camera capabilities is intensifying. According to ixbt.com, experts from the prestigious DxOMark laboratory have tested the camera of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra flagship smartphone and announced its position in the global ranking. Scoring 170 points based on the test results, the new device secured a spot among the top three camera phones in the world. This was reported by Ixbt.com, reports .

This high result demonstrates that the smartphone leads in the latest generation of mobile photography technologies. The device is notable for its close cooperation with the renowned Hasselblad company in developing the camera module. Its back panel features four advanced modules—two 200 MP and two 50 MP sensors—delivering high-quality shots in almost all everyday scenarios.

Positions in DxOMark Ranking and Competition

According to the laboratory test results, Huawei Pura 80 Ultra took the lead with 175 points, while Vivo X300 Pro took second place with 171 points. In third place, Oppo Find X9 Ultra successfully outperformed key competitors such as iPhone 17 Pro (168 points, 5th place), Xiaomi 17 Ultra (166 points, 9th place), and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (157 points, 24th place).

Experts note that the smartphone stands out with natural color reproduction in good lighting conditions, low noise levels, and excellent detail processing. Additionally, the device's portrait mode was recognized as one of the best among modern mobile devices.

Flaws and Camera Capabilities

However, some technical flaws were also identified during testing. The main objection of the specialists was directed at the fact that the main camera is equipped with a fixed aperture. For example, when photographing a group of people, some objects may remain outside the sharpness zone. Although AI algorithms attempt to correct this, in some cases they make the image look slightly unnatural.

Issues were also observed during shooting against bright light sources and in night environments:

  • Against a bright light background, the noise reduction system does not always work effectively, and digital noise becomes noticeable.
  • Even in low-light conditions, noise appears, and the automatic white balance makes errors when working with artificial lighting.
  • Although both telephoto lenses at 70 mm and 230 mm focal lengths provide high resolution, detail quality at the intermediate focal length of approximately 135 mm lags slightly behind competitors.
Overall, despite the existing flaws, the 170-point result strengthened the market position of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. This model practically confirmed that, alongside Huawei and Vivo brands, it has become one of the main leaders in the mobile photography segment.

OppoDxOMarkHasselbladSmartphoneTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Zebronics introduces a new smart projector for $60Zebronics introduces a new smart projector for $60Today, 00:51Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds IntroducedOzlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds IntroducedToday, 00:24NASA Fuels Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Prepares for LaunchNASA Fuels Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Prepares for LaunchToday, 00:24Waymo and Other Autonomous Taxi Operators Under Strict ScrutinyWaymo and Other Autonomous Taxi Operators Under Strict ScrutinyToday, 00:21eBay to Pay $56M Over Harassment Campaign Against Editorial OfficeeBay to Pay $56M Over Harassment Campaign Against Editorial OfficeYesterday, 23:57Newegg Announces Massive Discount on Ryzen 9 9900X ProcessorNewegg Announces Massive Discount on Ryzen 9 9900X ProcessorYesterday, 23:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design