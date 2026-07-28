Newegg Announces Massive Discount on Ryzen 9 9900X Processor

As reported by the well-known publication ixbt.com, major online retailer Newegg has launched a new promotion with highly favorable terms for buyers. According to the offer, the price of the modern AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor has been drastically reduced to just $273. This presents a great opportunity for users planning to purchase this high-performance device, according to Ixbt.com. reports .

It is noted that the promotional price is a full $130 cheaper than before. In percentage terms, the discount amounts to 32%. Such a significant price drop has not gone unnoticed by tech enthusiasts and PC builders, as offers like this for processors of this caliber are rare.

Bonus Gift and Technical Capabilities

One of the most attractive aspects of the promotion is that buyers are not just getting a discount. According to the company's terms, every purchase also includes a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 liquid cooling system. The market value of this cooling system alone is approximately $80, which further increases the value of this offer.

As a reminder, the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X model is designed for high-performance tasks with its technical specifications. This 12-core processor operates stably within a frequency range of 4.4 to 5.6 GHz. It is also equipped with 64 MB of L3 cache and has a thermal design power (TDP) rating of 120 W.

Additional Convenience for Buyers

Like many advanced processors on the market, the Ryzen 9 9900X is shipped from the factory without a standard cooling system. Therefore, the provided free liquid cooling system saves buyers from extra expenses and allows them to get up and running right from the start.

The availability and terms of the promotion once again demonstrate how fierce the competition is in the tech product market. Thanks to such offers, users have the opportunity to acquire high-tech equipment at much more affordable prices.