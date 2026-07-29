Real Madrid played their next friendly match as part of pre-season preparations. The "Royal Club" secured a confident and crushing 4-1 victory against Leganes.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this match involving the Madrigali, the sequence of goals, and the key facts of the encounter.

1. First Half: Valverde's Quick Goal and Leganes' Response

The match started with the "Royal Club" in complete dominance. The score was opened in the 22nd minute — Real midfielder Federico Valverde put his team ahead with an accurate strike. Just three minutes later, Gonzalo Garcia doubled the hosts' lead.

The visitors — Leganes players — managed to partially restore balance before the end of the first half: striker Naim Garcia managed to narrow the deficit in the 39th minute.

2. Second Half: Mastantuono and an Own Goal Seal the Match

In the second half, the Madrigali did not drop the tempo and hit the opponent's net two more times.

In the 58th minute, Franco Mastantuono showcased his skill to become a goalscorer, and two days... two minutes later, Leganes defender Ruben Pulido scored an own goal, setting the final score of the match at 4-1.

Friendly Match: Real Madrid – Leganes 4-1 Goals: Federico Valverde 22, Gonzalo Garcia 25, Franco Mastantuono 58, Ruben Pulido 60 (og) – Naim Garcia 39.

Key Facts About the Real — Leganes Match

Aspect / Criterion Details Competition Status Next Friendly Match Final Score 4-1 (Real Victory) Real Goals Federico Valverde (22), Gonzalo Garcia (25), Franco Mastantuono (58), Ruben Pulido (60, og) Leganes Goal Naim Garcia (39) Match Heroes Federico Valverde, Franco Mastantuono

Real's pre-season preparation process and the team's prolific play are sparking great interest among fans.

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