Why App Store Apps Are Becoming Popular Again in the Age of AI

Despite debates that AI agents make using online services easier, the app market on App Store and Google Play has become more active, with a sharp increase in new creative and innovative projects. According to ixbt.com, in the first quarter of 2026, the worldwide release of new apps increased by 60 percent compared to the same period last year, and by 80 percent in Apple's iOS store alone. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The widespread use of AI tools in the programming process has made it possible to bring new products to market faster. Although this situation raises concerns that it might flood the App Store with lower-quality content, interesting hidden gems that capture users' attention and utilize AI technologies underneath are also gaining demand.

A New Way to Save Social Media Content

One of the main problems modern users face is saving interesting links from social networks and then forgetting about them. Created by London-based studio The Feel Good Project, the Albo app (formerly Sortd) aims to solve this exact problem, inspiring users tired of the effects of doomscrolling.

It is enough to share links from TikTok, Instagram Reel, YouTube videos, as well as Pinterest, X, LinkedIn, Threads, Reddit, and Facebook to this app. The app automatically fetches post details, categorizes them, and saves them. Importantly, even if the author deletes the original post or video, the data remains saved in Albo.

Features and Terms of Use

The Albo service is not limited to links only and allows adding screenshots to the app as well. This makes it convenient to keep travel ideas, recipes, books to read, or movies worth watching organized. Collections can also be shared with friends.

Using the app is completely free, with advanced features provided on a subscription basis. Experts note that the initial registration process offers a trial period quite actively, but such convenient apps prove that the need for quality software remains high even in the age of AI.