eBay to Pay $56M Over Harassment Campaign Against Editorial Office

One of the most high-profile and unusual scandals in the e-commerce industry has come to an end. According to ixbt.com, eBay and its former employees have agreed to pay $56 million in damages to the victims of a 2019 intimidation campaign directed against the authors of the “EcommerceBytes” publication. This settlement brings a close to the civil lawsuit filed in the wake of the brutal stalking that occurred five years ago. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

At the center of the scandal were a married couple, Ina and David Steiner, who criticized eBay's operations through their “EcommerceBytes” newsletter. It was this criticism that provoked the anger of top company executives, leading them to devise a special plan against the journalists to halt the critical material. Executed in 2019, these actions remain a dark stain in e-commerce history due to their cruelty.

Details of the Intimidation Campaign

Court documents show that former eBay executives harassed the couple via fake social media accounts and sent threatening letters to their address. The buyers received live spiders and cockroaches, pornographic magazines, a bloody pig mask, a funeral wreath, and a book on how to survive the death of a spouse delivered by mail. The investigation also revealed that the perpetrators planned to install a GPS tracking device on the victims' car.

This settlement resolves a civil lawsuit filed by the Steiners against eBay in 2021. According to the legal firm representing the victims, out of the total $56 million in compensation, $46.15 million will be paid directly by eBay. The remaining funds will be covered by former executives — CEO Devin Wenig ($2 million), Wendy Jones ($500,000), and Steve Wymer ($50,000), with some funds also directed to non-profit organizations.

Court Rulings and eBay's Official Stance

In connection with this criminal case, seven former eBay employees pleaded guilty and were held criminally liable in 2022. Notably, the company's former security chief, James Baugh, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison. Others prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice include David Harville, Brian Gilbert, Stephanie Popp, Stephanie Stockwell, Philip Cooke, and former contractor Veronica Zea.

In a statement released on Tuesday, eBay condemned the actions of its former employees, calling them “completely contrary to the company culture.” Company representatives expressed deep regret for the harm caused to the Steiner family, noting that the settlement is a step toward restoring justice and rectifying the situation. This incident once again demonstrates the critical importance of ethical standards and employee oversight in large corporations.