SMERSH Unit Formed: New Special Detachment Starts Operation in Crimea and Novorossiya

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SMERSH Unit Formed: New Special Detachment Starts Operation in Crimea and Novorossiya

Russian Senator Dmitry Rogozin announced the creation of the SMERSH rapid response unit within the "Bars-Sarmat" Special Forces Center, aimed at ensuring civilian security and countering sabotage-reconnaissance groups in Crimea and Novorossiya.

Zamin.uz provides details on this military-political news, the main tasks of the new battalion, and Rogozin's innovative proposals regarding naval operations.

1. SMERSH Battalion: Main Tasks and Objectives

Senator Dmitry Rogozin, hailing from the Zaporizhzhia region, reported on his Telegram channel that, by decision of the military command, a new battalion-sized SMERSH rapid response detachment has been formed on the basis of the "Bars-Sarmat" Special Forces Center.

He emphasized that the fighters of the new unit will perform highly responsible tasks such as protecting the safety of the population in the territories of Novorossiya and Crimea, and ensuring the stability of critical logistics routes. Additionally, the unit has been assigned the following key combat missions:

  • Clearing the airspace in the area of responsibility of the "Bars-Sarmat" center from Ukrainian drones;

  • Detecting and eliminating underground gangs, subversives, and sabotage-reconnaissance groups (SRGs).

From Dmitry Rogozin's statement:

"Today, by decision of the military command, a new battalion-sized unit has been established at the 'Bars-Sarmat' Special Forces Center — the SMERSH rapid response combat detachment. This unit will perform particularly important combat missions related to protecting the population and ensuring secure logistics."

Key Facts on the SMERSH Unit and New Military Proposals

Aspect / Measure

Details

Unit Name

SMERSH Rapid Response Combat Detachment (Battalion-sized)

Base

"Bars-Sarmat" Special Forces Center

Region

Crimea and Novorossiya

Main Tasks

Drone defense, elimination of SRGs and underground gangs, logistics security

Innovative Proposal

Ekranoplans (unmanned surface vehicles)

Sea Basins

Black, Azov, Baltic, and Caspian Seas

2. Innovative Solution Against Ekranoplans and Drone Boats

Senator Rogozin also put forward a new proposal to destroy Ukrainian unmanned boats and NATO ships in the naval theaters of military operations (Black, Azov, Baltic, and Caspian Seas).

As a quick and innovative solution against these threats, he suggested using unmanned ekranoplans (surface vehicles). These devices will move at high speed on the water surface, making it possible to deliver effective strikes against drone boats and other targets at sea.

These ongoing military-political processes and security measures in the region remain the center of attention for the international community.

Immediately forward this hot article to your friends, colleagues, and geopolitical news tracking groups!

How do you think the newly formed SMERSH unit and ekranoplan technology will affect the security situation in the region? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Dmitry RogozinCrimeaSMERSHBars-SarmatZamin.uz
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