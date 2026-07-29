Death Toll from Powerful Earthquake in Japan Rises to 13

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Death Toll from Powerful Earthquake in Japan Rises to 13

The death toll from the powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture on July 28 has risen to 13. This was announced by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

According to the Prime Minister, as of 08:30 local time, the number of victims stood at 13. She emphasized that all forces and resources are currently mobilized for rescue operations.

Rescue vehicles gathered near the destroyed shopping center.

"There are still people under the rubble who may be alive. This is a race against time. All measures are being taken to find as many people as possible and bring them to safety," Takaichi said.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and to the victims.

As a result of the natural disaster, located in the city of Kashima Aeon Mall the second floor of the shopping center collapsed. Some people who were in the building at the time of the incident remained trapped under the rubble. According to preliminary data, a gas leak was observed during the earthquake, which may have caused an explosion.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces have also been involved in search and rescue operations. Rescuers are continuously searching for the missing and evacuating the victims.

The epicenter of the earthquake is located about 900 kilometers southwest of Tokyo. According to local media, about 40 injured people were brought to the hospital in Yatsushiro. Another nearly 50 victims were taken to medical facilities in Kumamoto.

The natural disaster also affected transport infrastructure. The runway at Aso Kumamoto Airport has been temporarily closed, and it is currently unknown when it will reopen.

Hiroki Shimoda, a representative of the Mifune city administration, said that the earthquake reminded him of the devastating Kumamoto earthquake a decade ago.

"As soon as I felt the shaking, those terrible days came to my mind. Seeing the roofs of some surrounding houses collapse, I was very scared," he said.

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