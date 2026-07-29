Trump and Netanyahu Meet: Iran, Gaza, and Middle East Security in Focus

·68·World
Trump and Netanyahu Meet: Iran, Gaza, and Middle East Security in Focus

On July 28, important negotiations took place in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The parties thoroughly discussed the tense security situation in the Middle East, Iran's nuclear threat, and ways to strengthen the strategic alliance between the two nations.

Zamin.uz provides the most important details of this high-level meeting and an analysis of geopolitical processes in the region.

1. "Wonderful and Productive Talks": Main Target — Iran

At the conclusion of the talks, Benjamin Netanyahu described the meeting as "wonderful," emphasizing that the dialogue was based on full partnership, mutual support, and common goals. According to Netanyahu, the primary objective of both nations is to ensure that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also posted on social media, describing the meeting as "positive and highly productive."

Benjamin Netanyahu's view on the meeting:

"The conversation took place in a spirit of complete partnership and mutual support. Our main goal is singular — to never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons and to ensure lasting security in the region."

2. Reconstruction of Gaza and Lebanon Agreement

According to U.S. media reports, the talks specifically addressed the implementation of the U.S.-brokered agreement signed between Israel and Lebanon in June.

At the same time, discussions were held regarding the organization of reconstruction work in the Gaza Strip, which was devastated by the war between Israel and Hamas. (For context: the U.S., European Union, and Great Britain designate Hamas as a terrorist organization).

3. Tribute to Senator Lindsey Graham

During his visit to Washington, Netanyahu also attended a farewell ceremony for the prominent U.S. politician and recently deceased Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

The Israeli Prime Minister wrote with deep sorrow on social media that the U.S. had lost a great patriot, and Israel one of its closest and most loyal friends. Graham had made an immeasurable contribution to strengthening the security and alliance between the two countries.

4. Complex Geopolitical Background: Trump, Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz

This meeting took place against the backdrop of a very complex diplomatic situation in the region. In early June, Axios sources reported that Trump had sharply criticized Netanyahu following Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Additionally, direct negotiations were held between the U.S. and Iran without Israeli participation. On June 17, Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum to halt military operations and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz for oil trade.

However, after subsequent Iranian attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. responded with strikes on targets inside Iran. This made a coordinated security policy between Washington and Tel Aviv even more urgent.

Key facts regarding the Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Aspect

Details

Date and Venue of Meeting

July 28, Washington (USA)

Participants

Donald Trump (U.S. President) and Benjamin Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister)

Assessment

Netanyahu: "Wonderful" / White House: "Positive and Productive"

Main Topics

Iran's nuclear program, Gaza reconstruction, Lebanon agreement

Important Event

Attendance at the farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham

Developments in the Middle East and U.S.-Israeli relations directly impact global politics and the economy.

Share this hot and analytical article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and groups interested in international politics!

Do you think the cooperation between Trump and Netanyahu will lead to stability in the Middle East? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

Donald TrumpBenjamin NetanyahuWashingtonIranHamas
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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