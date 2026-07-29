Temperatures expected to reach 42 degrees in Uzbekistan on July 30

·42·Uzbekistan
Temperatures expected to reach 42 degrees in Uzbekistan on July 30

Uzhydromet has published the weather forecast for Thursday, July 30. According to the report, no precipitation is expected across the republic, with weather getting even hotter in most regions, and temperatures rising up to 42 degrees in some provinces.

In Tashkent, clear weather will persist throughout the day. No precipitation is observed, and the wind will blow from the east at 3–8 meters per second. Air temperature will be around 23–25 degrees at night and 37–39 degrees during the day.

Slightly cloudy weather will also prevail in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region. No rain is expected, and wind speed will reach 7–12 meters per second. Daytime temperatures are forecast to rise to 37–42 degrees.

Hot weather will also persist in Bukhara and Navoi regions. Wind speeds may increase up to 13–18 meters per second in some areas, with dust storms possible in certain places. Temperatures will be 22–27 degrees at night and 37–42 degrees during the day.

Clear weather is expected in Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions. There will be no precipitation. The wind will blow from the east at 7–12 meters per second. Temperatures will reach 20–25 degrees at night and 34–39 degrees during the day.

Weather will also be dry and hot in Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions. The wind will blow at 9–14 meters per second. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to 37–42 degrees.

In the Fergana Valley — Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions — the weather will be slightly cloudy, and variable in some places. No precipitation is observed. Air temperature will be around 20–25 degrees at night and 34–39 degrees during the day.

No precipitation is expected in foothill and mountainous regions either. Wind speeds may increase up to 13–18 meters per second in some areas. Temperatures in these regions are forecast to remain at 14–19 degrees at night and 25–30 degrees during the day.

UzbekistanUzhydrometTashkentKarakalpakstanBukhara
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

"Fake Cadastre" Trap: Individuals Attempting to Sell Hokimiyat Land in Kuvasoy Exposed!"Fake Cadastre" Trap: Individuals Attempting to Sell Hokimiyat Land in Kuvasoy Exposed!Today, 11:49Administrative liability to be applied for clothing resembling military uniformsAdministrative liability to be applied for clothing resembling military uniformsToday, 05:16Attention: A rare phenomenon will be observed in the skies of Uzbekistan tomorrow nightAttention: A rare phenomenon will be observed in the skies of Uzbekistan tomorrow nightToday, 04:39Swiss court drops criminal case related to Gulnara KarimovaSwiss court drops criminal case related to Gulnara KarimovaYesterday, 16:39Sardor Isaqulov appointed head of "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSCSardor Isaqulov appointed head of "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSCYesterday, 12:22Our President stated that he watched Ramazon Temirov's fight and was glad about his victoryOur President stated that he watched Ramazon Temirov's fight and was glad about his victory27.07, 17:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced