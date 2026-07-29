Temperatures expected to reach 42 degrees in Uzbekistan on July 30

Uzhydromet has published the weather forecast for Thursday, July 30. According to the report, no precipitation is expected across the republic, with weather getting even hotter in most regions, and temperatures rising up to 42 degrees in some provinces.

In Tashkent, clear weather will persist throughout the day. No precipitation is observed, and the wind will blow from the east at 3–8 meters per second. Air temperature will be around 23–25 degrees at night and 37–39 degrees during the day.

Slightly cloudy weather will also prevail in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region. No rain is expected, and wind speed will reach 7–12 meters per second. Daytime temperatures are forecast to rise to 37–42 degrees.

Hot weather will also persist in Bukhara and Navoi regions. Wind speeds may increase up to 13–18 meters per second in some areas, with dust storms possible in certain places. Temperatures will be 22–27 degrees at night and 37–42 degrees during the day.

Clear weather is expected in Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions. There will be no precipitation. The wind will blow from the east at 7–12 meters per second. Temperatures will reach 20–25 degrees at night and 34–39 degrees during the day.

Weather will also be dry and hot in Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions. The wind will blow at 9–14 meters per second. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to 37–42 degrees.

In the Fergana Valley — Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions — the weather will be slightly cloudy, and variable in some places. No precipitation is observed. Air temperature will be around 20–25 degrees at night and 34–39 degrees during the day.

No precipitation is expected in foothill and mountainous regions either. Wind speeds may increase up to 13–18 meters per second in some areas. Temperatures in these regions are forecast to remain at 14–19 degrees at night and 25–30 degrees during the day.