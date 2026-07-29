US Murder Suspect Wanted for 20 Years Worked as Police Officer in Mexico

Antonio Liano, a fugitive wanted for a 2004 murder in Ohio, USA, has been captured after nearly 20 years. It turned out that he was not only hiding in Mexico but also working as a local police officer.

Liano was accused of involvement in a bar fight in Ohio that led to a fatal shooting. In 2005, the court issued an arrest warrant, after which he fled to Mexico.

The fugitive settled in a small town in the state of Oaxaca. Over time, he gained the trust of the locals and was accepted into the police force.

Antonio Liano was arrested while working as a police officer. He is now expected to face trial in Ohio for the murder committed nearly 20 years ago.