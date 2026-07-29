Cat refusing to leave owner's grave for months serves as an example to all

In Turkey's Aydin province, the cat of a 75-year-old woman who passed away has not left her grave for months. The animal's daily presence in the same spot has caught the attention of cemetery staff and visitors.

Noticing that the cat was always sitting by a specific grave, cemetery staff investigated to whom it belonged. It turned out that the cat had been cared for and lived with the deceased woman.

It remains unclear how the cat ended up at the cemetery after the woman's death. However, it is reported that the cat has been living by its owner's grave for months, hardly ever leaving.

Cemetery visitors leave water and food for the cat. Many view the animal's attachment to its owner as a sign of true loyalty.