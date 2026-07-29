New requirement in the education system: Foreign language teachers without certificates will be dismissed

A draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution aimed at further improving the field of foreign language teaching and regulating the activities of educational institutions has been submitted for public discussion by the Government of Uzbekistan. The new document envisages strengthening certificate requirements for employees and implementing strict measures up to the termination of employment contracts.

Zamin.uz presents the most important changes in this draft resolution, updates regarding labor relations, and reforms related to «Mehrli maktab» (Schools of Kindness).

1. Employment contracts with those lacking a foreign language certificate will be terminated

According to the draft document submitted for discussion, it is proposed to introduce relevant additions and amendments to the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 312 dated May 19, 2021, «On measures to effectively organize the popularization of foreign language learning.»

In accordance with the new norm, employment contracts concluded with employees who do not hold the required foreign language certificate will be terminated in the manner prescribed by labor legislation. This measure is aimed at increasing the potential of personnel teaching in educational institutions and improving the quality of education.

Main norm in the draft resolution: «Employment contracts concluded with employees who do not hold the required foreign language certificate shall be terminated in the manner prescribed by labor legislation.»

2. Activities of «Mehrli maktab»s and Minister's Fund payments will be revised

The draft also includes a number of changes to improve the activities of «Mehrli maktab»s, which were established for children undergoing long-term treatment for hematology, oncology, clinical immunology, and other conditions:

Staffing and salaries: The model staffing table of the institution will be approved, certain positions will be redefined, and the procedure for remuneration of employees will be clarified.

Minister's Fund payments: The deadlines and procedures for paying monthly bonuses and one-time awards from the funds of the Minister of Preschool and School Education will be reviewed.

Key changes in the Government resolution draft

Direction / Field Envisaged changes Foreign language teachers Employment contracts with employees lacking the relevant certificate will be terminated Labor relations The dismissal process will be carried out based on the requirements of the current Labor Code «Mehrli maktab»s Staffing tables, positions, and remuneration procedures will be clarified Minister's Fund Deadlines for paying monthly bonuses and one-time awards will be re-established Document status Under public discussion (will enter into force upon adoption)

Such strict and important changes in the field of education directly concern thousands of educators and industry workers operating within the system.

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