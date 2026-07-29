Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Placed on International Wanted List

·72·Technology
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Placed on International Wanted List

The Federal Security Service of Russia has initiated a criminal case against Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov, placing him on the international wanted list. According to RIA Novosti and other sources, the entrepreneur is accused of aiding terrorism, and this decision has sparked serious concerns among the global IT community and messenger users, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to the FSB, official charges have been brought against Pavel Durov under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of the Criminal Code of Russia. This article covers crimes related to aiding terrorist activities and served as the basis for taking decisive measures at the investigative level.

Agency Claims and Security Issues

The Russian special service stated that the Telegram administration failed to comply with demands to block channels, chats, and bots used in preparing sabotage and terrorist acts within the country, as well as organizing cyber fraud. Agency representatives claim these circumstances led to casualties and multibillion-dollar material damage.

Currently one of the largest and most popular platforms in the world, Telegram was created in 2013 by Pavel Durov. Today, the messenger's monthly active audience exceeds one billion, making it the primary communication and information source for millions of people.

Messenger and Leadership Response

It was reported that at the time this international search and criminal case were announced, neither Pavel Durov nor official representatives of the Telegram platform had publicly commented on this decision by the Russian authorities. The information environment surrounding the situation remains tense.

As a reminder, Telegram has previously faced major controversies regarding various governments' demands concerning security and data provision. However, experts are closely monitoring how the current charges and the international search process will affect the platform's future operations and its global legal status.

TelegramPavel DurovFSBInternational Wanted ListTechnology
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