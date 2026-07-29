New Escalation in the Middle East: Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles at US Bases

In the night leading up to July 29, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran launched several ballistic missiles from Iranian territory toward US military forces in the Middle East. The American military command described the action as an "attempted surprise attack" and announced that all troops in the region had been placed on high combat readiness.

Zamin.uz provides the CENTCOM statement, source information, and the latest details of the military-political conflict between the US and Iran.

1. CENTCOM: All Missiles Destroyed in the Air

According to official information distributed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), all ballistic missiles launched by Tehran were successfully intercepted in the air by air defense systems.

Currently, US troops in the region remain at the highest state of combat readiness, and the situation is being closely monitored.

From the CENTCOM statement: "Ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory were neutralized in the air by our anti-missile defense systems. US forces in the region remain on high combat readiness and are fully prepared to respond immediately to any threat."

2. Attack on US Base in Jordan and Trump's "Pause"

Barak Ravid, a journalist for Axios, reported citing his sources that Iran's missile strikes targeted a US military base located in Jordan.

Notably, this attack is considered the first open missile strike carried out by Tehran after US President Donald Trump decided to temporarily halt large-scale military operations against Iran.

3. Chronology of Escalation: Strait of Hormuz and Night Airstrikes

The military conflict between Washington and Tehran reached its peak in mid-July:

July 12–24: US aviation launched a series of nighttime airstrikes on military facilities in Iranian territory. Washington explained this as ensuring the safety of commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and limiting Iran's capabilities.

Violation of the Agreement: According to US data, despite the terms of the framework peace agreement between Washington and Tehran, the IRGC continued attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and struck US bases in neighboring countries.

Casualties and Warning: On July 21, Donald Trump warned that Iran would face "a response several times harsher" due to the deaths of American servicemen. Since the new escalation began, CENTCOM has confirmed the deaths of 3 American servicemen.

4. Why Did Trump Delay Attacks on Iran?

According to The New York Times, after July 24, both sides refrained from mutual attacks for several days. In a closed meeting with high-ranking advisors, Donald Trump had decided to postpone further large-scale attacks against Iran.

According to the newspaper, this decision was caused by two main factors: Depletion of Reserves:

The dwindling reserve of missile interceptors for air defense systems, including Patriot complexes. Economic Risk: The threat that a full military clash between the parties would cause a severe crisis in global energy and the global economy. Key Facts on the Military Clash Between the US and Iran

Aspect / Measure

Details Date of Incident Night leading up to July 29 Type of Attack Ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory Target US base in Jordan and US forces in the Middle East Air Defense Result CENTCOM: All missiles intercepted in the air US Military Casualties 3 servicemen killed during the escalation Reasons for US Pause Risk of Patriot missile shortages and global energy crisis Military tension in the Middle East, missile attacks, and energy security issues directly impact the global economy and politics.

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