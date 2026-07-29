British man sets record by eating 15 fish fingers in one minute

A 32-year-old Briton, Nathan Davies, managed to secure a place on the Guinness World Records page through one of his children's favorite foods. He set a new world record by eating 15 fish fingers in a single minute.

It is reported that Nathan Davies recently participated in the popular The 1% Club TV game show and won over 130,000 dollars. He told host Lee Mack that his next goal was to set a Guinness record.

According to him, the fish finger-eating record was the most suitable choice for him because he had previously been interested in unofficial speed-eating records and noted that such challenges were close to his heart.

Nathan managed to finish eating 15 fish fingers within the allotted one minute, and was thus officially entered into the Guinness World Records as the person who consumed the most fish fingers in a minute.

Commenting humorously on the result, the record holder said he was proud to be a world record holder, but admitted it felt a bit strange that it was specifically about fish fingers. He also noted that if the fingers had cooled down a bit, he could have eaten even more, but emphasized that he was most happy to have secured the record.