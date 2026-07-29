Severe forest fires in France turn over 100 homes to ash

·27·World
Severe forest fires in France turn over 100 homes to ash

Major forest fires in the town of Le Porge, located in southwestern France, have caused significant damage. As a result of the intense blaze, more than 100 residential buildings were reduced to ash, and the fire spread across forests and vast natural areas.

Thousands of firefighters have been mobilized to contain the blaze. Special equipment, firefighting aircraft, and helicopters have also been deployed.

To ensure public safety, nearly 220,000 people have been evacuated from dangerous areas. So far, there has been no official report of fatalities or injuries caused by the fire.

Experts emphasize that extreme heat, prolonged drought, and windy weather were the primary factors contributing to the rapid spread of the fire over a large area.

FranceForest FiresLe PorgeEmergencyEvacuation
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