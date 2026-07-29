Gulsanam Mamazoitova releases new track "G‘alate" (video)

·105·Culture
Gulsanam Mamazoitova releases new track "G‘alate" (video)

Singer Gulsanam Mamazoitova has presented her latest musical novelty to her fans. On July 28, the artist released her new song titled "G‘alate" on her YouTube channel.

In a short period, the track managed to capture the attention of listeners, gathering nearly 10,000 views. This once again confirmed that interest in the singer's new work is high.

The song "G‘alate" tells a story of love that unexpectedly embraces the heart and invites a person into a realm of unique emotions. The sincere melodies of the track celebrate the experiences of someone to whom the world begins to look even more beautiful and magical because of love.

The lyrics of the song belong to the poet writing under the pseudonym "Xalq so‘zi", while the music was composed by Gulsanam Mamazoitova herself.

The new track was warmly received by listeners. In comments on social media and YouTube, fans praised the song's melody and Gulsanam Mamazoitova's skillful performance, recognizing it as another successful creative piece by the singer.

Gulsanam MamazoitovaYouTubeG‘alate
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