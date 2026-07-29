Yulduz Usmonova: "Do not leave an inheritance!" (video)

·204·Culture
Yulduz Usmonova: "Do not leave an inheritance!" (video)

People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmonova expressed her unique views on the topic of inheritance and child-rearing, which sparked widespread discussions on social networks.

According to the singer, it is more important for a person to leave their children proper upbringing and working skills as an inheritance rather than material wealth.

"What should remain after me as an inheritance is upbringing. I have not seen a single heir become wealthy. On the contrary, I have often seen them quickly squander the inheritance and eventually lose everything. Therefore, do not leave an inheritance," said Yulduz Usmonova.

In the artist's opinion, simply giving a ready-made house or property is not enough. A child must also know how to preserve that wealth and cover its expenses.

"If you leave a house, it has electricity, water, gas, taxes, and other expenses. You need to teach them how to earn money to pay for these. You need to give them a craft. If they cannot earn through their own labor, they won't even be able to maintain such a house. No one provided me with ready-made wealth either. If you just lie around, even a mountain will erode," the singer added.

Yulduz Usmonova's these remarks are being hotly debated on social media. In the comments, many users supported her views placing labor, independence, and upbringing above wealth.

Yulduz UsmonovaUzbekistan
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