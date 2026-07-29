Tesla secures 90 percent of capacity from Arizona solar power plant

Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, has secured a sustainable and eco-friendly energy source for the coming years. According to ixbt.com, the company has signed a long-term contract to purchase 90% of the electricity from the massive Sterling project being built in Arizona, USA. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This major energy complex includes a solar power plant with a total capacity of 509 MW and a 360 MW battery system. Currently under construction, the facility is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2028. The parties have not disclosed the financial details of the agreement.

Green energy and storage technologies

ContourGlobal, the company implementing the project, plans to independently sell the remaining 10% of the generated capacity on the open energy market. Although the exact duration of the contract has not been officially announced, such agreements in the energy market typically span 10-15 years. This provides Tesla with a guaranteed renewable energy supply until the late 2030s.

For the investment fund KKR, which owns ContourGlobal, the Sterling project is the largest renewable energy asset in its portfolio. The complex was acquired in the final quarter of 2024, and its significance for the entire region is rated very high.

Grid integration and prospects

The new power plant will connect to the Western Area Power Administration grid. This will enable a reliable power supply not only for consumers in Arizona but also for the neighboring California energy market. Experts note that a crucial part of the infrastructure is the modern storage system.

The energy storage system is designed for four hours of continuous operation and is capable of storing approximately 1440 MWh of energy. This technology ensures the uninterrupted supply of green energy to the general grid even after sunset, which is a major step in ensuring environmental sustainability for global tech giants like Tesla.