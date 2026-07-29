Sixth Death Recorded Due to Dangerous Bacteria Outbreak in New York

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Sixth Death Recorded Due to Dangerous Bacteria Outbreak in New York

The epidemic associated with Legionnaires' disease in New York City, USA, has claimed another life. Thus, the number of victims of this disease recorded in the Upper East Side area of Manhattan has reached six. This was reported by local health authorities.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin reported the death of the sixth patient on her X (formerly Twitter) social media page and expressed condolences to the deceased's family and loved ones. She emphasized that every loss is a great sorrow for the local community.

According to official data, no new cases of the disease have been reported since July 17. Experts state that the latest data show the epidemic has slowed down significantly.

According to the New York City Department of Health, a total of 90 people have contracted Legionnaires' disease since July 2. During inspections, in 77 cooling towers across the city, Legionella bacteria were detected.

Among the facilities where the bacteria were found are The Met Museum, Guggenheim Museum, Marriott hotel, and All Souls Church as well as other famous buildings. As part of the investigation, all buildings with positive results were instructed to immediately clean and disinfect their cooling systems.

According to officials, all necessary sanitary work was fully completed by July 16. Currently, six patients diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease are still being treated in the hospital. Health authorities state they are keeping the situation under strict control and urge the public to trust information disseminated only through official sources.

New YorkLegionnaires DiseaseHealthUSAOutbreak
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