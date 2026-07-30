Woman Who Gave Her Kidney to Her Boss Was Later Fired

This incident in the US is often cited as one of the most discussed events related to organ donation in recent years. A woman named Debbie Stevens agreed to donate her kidney to her boss to save his life. However, after the surgery, instead of the gratitude she expected, she faced unexpected problems.

As it turned out, Debbie Stevens worked at a company in New York, USA. When it became known that her boss, Jackie Brucia, was struggling with kidney failure, Debbie decided without hesitation to be a donor. Initial tests showed they were not a direct match. After that, she participated in a "paired kidney exchange" program and gave her kidney to another patient. In return, a matching donor's kidney was transplanted into her boss.

After the surgery, Debbie claimed she faced pressure and various conflicts at work. Not long after, she was fired. In an interview with the media, recalling those difficult times, the woman said: "It felt as if they had hired me only because they needed my kidney."

Later, Debbie Stevens filed a lawsuit against her former employer. However, the parties expressed different positions on the case, and the employer denied the allegations. This incident sparked widespread public discussion in the US and other countries about organ donation support, donor rights, and workplace relations.

Debbie Stevens' story reminds many of one truth: sometimes kindness may not be rewarded as expected. Nevertheless, her humanitarian step once again reminded thousands of people of the life-saving importance of organ donation.