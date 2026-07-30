Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Attack on Ukraine: Latest Details

A multi-story building destroyed during Russia's attack on Lviv

Roman Baluk / Reuters / Scanpix / LETA

On July 30 of this year, the armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia turned into one of the most intense night clashes in recent months. Both sides launched massive airstrikes on each other's territories, resulting in numerous casualties and destruction.

Zamin.uz provides detailed information and consequences of the mutual attacks that have further heightened this geopolitical tension.

1. A Tragic Night in Ukraine: 10 Regions Under Massive Attack

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian military launched an unprecedentedly large-scale massive attack across Ukrainian regions on the night of July 30. According to reports, the attack used over 70 missiles and over 280 drones . This was the harsh reality on the battlefield.

Mykola Tys / AP / Scanpix / LETA

As a result of the attacks, across the entire country eight people were killed and dozens of people were injured. The city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts came under strike.

Key details on casualties:

Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast: One person was killed, two people were injured. Fires broke out in two districts, a market and garages were damaged. Over 56,000 Kyiv residents took shelter in the metro.

Dnipropetrovsk Tragedy (Radushne): The heaviest casualties occurred here — six people were killed , including two children killed as a result of a missile hitting a house where a large family lived. A day of mourning was declared in Kryvyi Rih, near Radushne.

Lviv: 34 people were injured , people may be trapped under the rubble. An unexploded missile that hit a house on Posunov Street was neutralized. A total of over 20 houses, a kindergarten, and a school building were damaged.

Poltava: The "Nova Poshta" terminal and warehouses were destroyed, one person was killed.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP / Scanpix / LETA

2. Zelenskyy's Appeal to Partners and Air Defense Shortage

Against the backdrop of the new massive strike, Zelenskyy urged Western partners not to delay the delivery of missiles for air defense systems, which Ukraine lacks to protect itself. He noted that over the past night, Ukrainian aviation and even mobile fire groups shot down the vast majority of missiles, but this is not enough under conditions of scarcity.

From Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement: «In conditions of a shortage of missiles for air defense systems from partners, our military is doing the almost impossible <...>. All partners know how and with what they can help. Failing to provide timely help, delaying the supply of anti-ballistic missiles leads precisely to such destruction and, unfortunately, the casualties that exist today».

The Russian Ministry of Defense, in turn, claimed that the strikes were targeted at military airfields and logistics hubs.

Kyiv residents took shelter in metro stations on the night of July 30

Oleksii Filippov / AFP / Scanpix / LETA

3. Ukrainian Drones Strike Deep Inside Russia: Wildberries Targeted

Ukrainian drones launched a massive attack on logistics centers within Russian territory on the morning of July 30. The main target was the warehouses of the Wildberries marketplace. This is one of the largest economic and logistical strikes in recent months.

Details of damages inside Russia:

Fires at Wildberries warehouses: Warehouses near Penza and in the city of Sarapul in Udmurtia came under attack and caught fire. One person was injured at the Penza warehouse.

Strike in Perm: Ukrainian drones also struck Wildberries' logistics center located in the village of Zamulyanka, Perm Krai. Media outlets published photos and videos showing the fire breaking out.

Since July 18, the number of Wildberries warehouses struck by Ukraine has reached 14. Kyiv officials explain these attacks by the fact that these warehouses store spare parts for drones and dual-use products.

Key facts on the armed conflict

Aspect / Measure Details (Ukraine) Details (Russia) Attack type Massive wave strike Massive drone attack Weapon used 70+ missiles, 280+ drones Drones (multiple logistics hubs) Casualties / Injured 8 dead (including 2 children), dozens injured 1 injured (Penza) Main impact point Radushne (Dnipro) — family killed Wildberries warehouses (Penza, Sarapul, Perm) Zelenskyy's appeal Faster delivery of air defense missiles Expanding economic/logistic strikes

Mutual massive strikes between Russia and Ukraine could severely impact geopolitical stability.

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How do you think Ukraine's attacks on logistics hubs deep inside Russia will affect the course of the war? Can the West supply sufficient air defense systems? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!