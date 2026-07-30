Woman who lost healthy bladder recovers $17 million in compensation

In the US state of Maine, a woman who lost her healthy bladder as a result of a severe medical error by doctors has successfully recovered $17 million in compensation through the court.

According to reports, in 2023, a 43-year-old woman named Mitchell underwent a scheduled surgery to remove a benign tumor found on her left ovary. However, during the surgical procedure, surgeon Daniel Gagnon removed the patient's healthy bladder instead of the tumor.

The mistake was discovered after the woman returned to the hospital complaining of severe pain and serious urinary problems following the surgery. Afterwards, doctors were forced to perform a complex reconstructive surgery, creating an artificial bladder using intestinal tissue.

However, this procedure failed to fully restore the woman's health. To this day, she is forced to use a catheter daily, undergo regular medical examinations, and continue constant treatment.

Regarding this case, the court found the medical institution and responsible parties guilty, ruling to pay $17 million in compensation in favor of the victim. This case has drawn attention as one of the largest compensations related to medical malpractice in the US in recent years.