UFC Star Tried to Run Over Wife with Car: Charges and Arrest

Former UFC title challenger and current analyst Anthony Smith has found himself at the center of a major criminal case in the US following a severe domestic dispute. The 38-year-old athlete was arrested and charged with three felony counts. The incident took place during a festival in the state of Nebraska.

Zamin.uz provides detailed information on this shocking news and the events that led to the athlete's charges.

Death threats and forced abduction: The festival conflict

According to the Sarpy County Attorney's Office, the horrific incident occurred on July 26 during the Gretna Days festival in Gretna, Nebraska, USA. Following an argument at a bar and a dispute at a concert, investigators say Smith demanded his wife return home with him. After she refused, he threatened to kill her. Reports indicate he forced his wife into a car and continued making threats along the way.

Terrifying moments: Attempting to run her over with a car

According to prosecutors, after the woman managed to get out of the car and flee, Smith is accused of repeatedly attempting to run her over with the vehicle . Miraculously, the woman did not sustain serious injuries—she managed to avoid being trapped underneath the car. Witnesses assisted her and the children, taking them away from the scene. An arrest warrant for Anthony Smith was issued the next day, and the athlete turned himself in to the police.

Court ruling: $500,000 bond and strict restrictions

On July 29 a court set his bond at $500,000 . Conditions include a complete no-contact orderregarding his wife, Mikhala, a prohibition on leaving the state of Nebraska without court permission, and an order to obey all laws. The next court hearing is scheduled for August 17 .

Key facts in the Anthony Smith case

Category / Information Details Subject Anthony Smith (Former UFC Title Challenger) Date of Offense July 26 Location Gretna, Nebraska, Gretna Days Festival Charges Three felony counts Bond $500,000 Main Condition Complete no-contact order with wife Next Court Date August 17

The domestic dispute and criminal case involving the UFC star is an important event that all sports fans and the public should know about.

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How do you think Anthony Smith's actions will affect his career? Will he be completely banned from the UFC? Leave your thoughts and guesses in the comments!