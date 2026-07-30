Power Bank Catches Fire in Singapore Metro

·49·World
Power Bank Catches Fire in Singapore Metro

At Singapore's Buangkok MRT metro station, a brief dangerous situation arose when a power bank inside a passenger's backpack started smoking.

A public transport security officer on duty at the scene immediately intervened and extinguished the smoke using a powder fire extinguisher. Thanks to prompt measures, the fire was prevented from spreading, and no one was injured in the incident.

According to preliminary information, relevant authorities stated that the incident may be related to the overheating of a lithium-ion battery, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Expertsnote that power banks and other lithium-ion battery devices can emit smoke when mechanically damaged, overheated, or faulty. Therefore, citizens are advised to use only certified devices, avoid using swollen or damaged power banks, and not leave such gadgets charging unattended.

SingaporeBuangkok
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