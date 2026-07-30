Tourist face-to-face with bear while distracted by phone (video)

A dangerous incident involving a tourist occurred on Romania's famous Transfăgărășan highway. A man, distracted by his cell phone, completely failed to notice a wild bear approaching from behind.

The video shows the bear coming up behind the tourist and even sniffing his leg. Panicked upon spotting the animal, the man immediately ran toward his car. The bear chased him for several meters. Fortunately, the tourist managed to reach the car, and the incident ended without serious consequences.

Another tourist who witnessed the event filmed the moments and posted them on social media. In a short time, the footage gathered millions of views and sparked widespread discussion.

Experts remind that wild bears are frequently found around the Transfăgărășan road and ask tourists not to feed them, not to approach them, and to always be cautious in such areas. They emphasize that bears fed by humans lose their fear of people, which can lead to an increase in such dangerous situations.