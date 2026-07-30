Uzbek citizen tragically dies while swimming in a river in Ufa

A tragic incident involving a citizen of Uzbekistan took place in the Russian city of Ufa. The man drowned after being caught in a strong current while swimming in the Belaya River.

According to preliminary data, the citizen entered the water under a bridge near "Kamennaya Pereprava" due to the extreme heat. This area is designated as dangerous and prohibited for swimming. He was pulled underwater by the strong current.

The Ufa Civil Defense Department reported that within one week, from July 22 to July 28, 87 people were rescued in the city, including 33 children. Additionally, the lives of 74 citizens were saved in the area of the "Solnechniy" beach located on the Belaya River.

For comparison, throughout 2025, rescuers saved a total of 30 people from water bodies, including 8 children. Meanwhile, in just one week of July this year, nearly three times more people were rescued than during the entire summer season of last year.

Experts explain this situation by the high temperatures and rising water levels in the rivers. According to them, because the water currents in the Belaya and Ufa rivers have become extremely strong, swimming poses a serious threat to life.

In this regard, responsible authorities are urging residents not to swim in prohibited areas and recommending the selection of specially authorized beaches or lakes for recreation.