American 18-Year-Old Becomes World's Youngest Professor

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American 18-Year-Old Becomes World's Youngest Professor

An 18-year-old in the USA achieved a unique feat, entering the Guinness World Records as the youngest professor in world history. Currently, he is teaching his peers at the university and successfully continuing his scientific activities. This was reported by the Guinness World Records press service.

It is reported that Nathan Thomas grew up in an engineer's family. Since childhood, he showed a great interest in mathematics, technology, engineering, and science. His thirst for knowledge manifested very early — Nathan started studying at Miami Dade College at the age of 10. Four years later, at 14, he was admitted to Florida International University.

In 2023, at just 18 years old, he earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering with honors. This became one of the most important milestones in his academic career.

Starting his teaching career at the university at this exact age, Nathan was hired as a qualified professor. As a result, he set a new world record as the youngest professor in the world. Thus, he broke the long-standing record of Colin Maclaurin,who died in 1746 and became a professor at the age of 19.

According to Nathan, the most important thing at the university is not a person's age, but their knowledge and hard work.

“Everyone comes here for one purpose — to gain knowledge. Age itself does not matter much. I try to focus on doing my job well and helping students as much as I can,” he says.

Currently, Nathan Thomas is 21 years old. Alongside his professorship, he continues his education. At present, he is working towards a Juris Doctor (JD) degree at the University of Miami. In the future, he aims to practice intellectual property law, specializing in STEM fields.

At the same time, he makes time for his personal interests. Nathan enjoys playing basketball, tennis, and golf, plays the piano, and loves listening to music. His life path once again proves that age is not a barrier to achieving great success.

Nathan ThomasGuinness World RecordsMiami Dade CollegeFlorida International UniversityColin Maclaurin
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