Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? US and Israel Are Searching for Him

It is reported that US and Israel intelligence services are conducting a joint search to determine the whereabouts of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. This was reported by The Times citing sources from the newspaper.

According to the publication, although Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public for a long time, he continues to play an important role in Iran's military and strategic decision-making process. It is said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) does not implement certain military operation decisions without his approval. At the same time, while some members of the intelligence community speculate that he may have died, the IRGC insists that Mojtaba Khamenei is alive.

The report notes that Israel's Mossad intelligence agency is trying to determine whether Khamenei is alive and where exactly he is hiding. According to sources, he has not used a phone or connected to a computer for about 150 days and is hiding in one of the secret shelters.

"Mojtaba may not be using a phone, but he has other means of communication, such as exchanging messages via small pieces of paper," said Rami Igra, former head of a Mossad division.

He noted that the Iranian leadership uses a multi-tier courier network to deliver messages to the Supreme Leader. In such a system, each person passes the message to the next person without knowing its content. According to Igra, the most practical way to reach Khamenei is to recruit an agent close to him.

However, he also noted that this is a very difficult task, because individuals close to the Supreme Leader in Iran are strictly controlled, and perhaps only two or three members of the IRGC know how to establish contact with him.

Former Mossad lieutenant colonel Avner Avraham also commented on this issue, stating that even if Khamenei delivers a voice message to the public, it could make it easier to determine his location.

"Through an audio file, it is possible to obtain information about the device used for recording, technical characteristics, and in some cases even the location," he said.

At the same time, a former senior Pentagon official stated that after Ali Khamenei was killed in airstrikes at the end of February, Mojtaba Khamenei is paying even greater attention to his personal security.

The American source of the newspaper emphasized that Iran has been a closed country for foreign intelligence for the past forty years, cautiously assessing the capabilities of US intelligence. In his opinion, although Israel's intelligence resources are relatively limited, it operates much more effectively in certain directions.

According to the source, if intelligence services determine the exact location of Mojtaba Khamenei, the US and Israel will have to make very complex political and military decisions regarding the next steps.

Although no video or audio messages have been distributed from Mojtaba Khamenei in recent months, in his name X several messages have been published on the social network. These appeals were also distributed by Iranian state news agencies.

In particular, in July, a statement was published on his X page stating that the memorandum of understanding signed by US President Donald Trump had "no value," and the US was described as the "Great Satan." In June, a report about the approval of this memorandum had also appeared on the same account.

He did not even participate in his father's funeral

On July 3, farewell ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei began in Tehran. UzbekistanA delegation led by Nuriddin Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber, also participated.