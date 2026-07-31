Tesla May Sell or Spin Off Its Business in China

According to The Wall Street Journal, Tesla is considering options to spin off or sell its entire business in China to accelerate an anticipated merger process with SpaceX. This step could cause drastic changes in the global automotive market and fundamentally reshape the company's structure, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

Citing its own sources, the publication notes that some Tesla executives have been instructed to prepare for scenarios involving spinning off, selling, or even closing assets in China. This process is likely to be carried out very quickly as a spin-off, because CEO Elon Musk had previously tasked the team to be ready for such a separation due to potential geopolitical situations around Taiwan.

Integration with SpaceX and Security Requirements

Separating the Chinese market from global operations is expected to significantly ease the process of merging Tesla with SpaceX. As is known, SpaceX is a contractor for the US Department of Defense and must comply with very strict laws regarding civilian and national security matters. These requirements have been one of the factors hindering potential synergy between the companies.

At the same time, this decision could prove to be a major concession and strategic loss for Tesla. In recent years, China has become not only a large market for electric vehicle sales, but also a key manufacturing hub supplying the Asian region and even Europe. The Gigafactory in China plays a crucial role in the company's overall supply chain.

No official statement has been made yet regarding when this plan will be implemented or in what exact form it will be executed. However, these reports alone have sparked great interest in technology and financial markets, causing heated discussions among analysts.