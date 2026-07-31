Matias Soule transfer: Agent offers the player to AC Milan

·26·Sport
Matias Soule transfer: Agent offers the player to AC Milan

Roma midfielder Matias Soule could leave the team, as his agent has been offering the player's services to AC Milan for several days. According to Goal.com, negotiations regarding the player's future and transfer terms are on the verge of starting. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Last season, the talented Argentine player made a total of 41 appearances in Serie A and the Europa League, scoring 7 goals and providing as many assists. Nevertheless, these figures were not enough for him to secure a permanent spot in the starting lineup under the head coach.

Factors causing the transfer

The contract extension of Paulo Dybala and the arrival of a teammate further reduced Matias Soule's chances in the squad. Despite having a long-term contract valid until 2029, the Roman club decided to sell the player in order to ensure financial stability and raise funds from transfers.

The management had planned to sell the player to Saudi Arabia for 40 million euros, but the former Juventus player rejected the offer, wanting to continue his career in Europe. He prefers to stay in Italy or play for another European team.

AC Milan's interest and price

Agent Martin Guastadisegno presented his client's capabilities to AC Milan. According to experts, the left-footed player who operates behind the striker could bring additional strength to the team.

So far, AC Milan's management has not reached a final decision regarding this transfer. However, according to initial terms, the Roman club may demand a fixed base price of 30 million euros and around 2 million euros in add-ons for the player.

Matias Soule is keen on moving to AC Milan to take his career to the next level and gain more attention. Official negotiations between the parties are expected to begin shortly.

Matias SouleRomaAC MilanSerie ATransfer
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