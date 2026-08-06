83 years of marriage: The world’s oldest couple to set a Guinness record

According to Guinness World Records, Layl Gittens and Eleonora Gittens are currently recognized as the world’s oldest married couple. The couple, who live in Miami, Florida, USA, set the record with a combined age of more than 216 years.

Today, Layl Gittens is 108 years old, while Eleonora Gittens is 107. They first met at university in 1941 and married a year later, in 1942. At the time, Layl played for the college basketball team, while Eleonora had come to support the game. Thus, the couple has been living a happy life together for more than 83 years.

When asked about the secret to their long and strong marriage, the couple gave a brief but meaningful answer:

“Love, love, and more love.”

They emphasize that this simple yet profoundly meaningful principle is the main key to their many years of happiness together.