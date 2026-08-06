4-year-old girl drowns and dies at Tashkent’s National Park

Hayot Shamsutdinov, press secretary of the Prosecutor General’s Office, reported that a 4-year-old girl drowned and died in the area of Tashkent’s National Park.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred on 5 August. Farzona Rashidova went to the swimming area at the National Park with her sister and grandmother. The girl drowned while swimming.

Emergency medical workers who promptly arrived at the scene provided her with first aid. However, despite all efforts, doctors were unable to save the girl’s life.

It was noted that, according to the report prepared by emergency medical workers, no external bodily injuries were found on the deceased’s body. An inquiry into the incident is currently underway.