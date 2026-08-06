Arsenal Target Star Signings: Calafiori Backs the Ambition

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has praised the London club’s activity in the transfer market, saying the team must sign world-class players such as Bruno Guimarães and Vinícius Júnior to maintain and strengthen its position. According to Sky Sports, the Italian openly stressed that top-level performers are needed to continue progressing after last season’s historic results. Goal.com reports .

Arsenal are reportedly close to completing the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães. The two Premier League clubs have reached an agreement over the player’s value, with the transfer fee expected to be £75 million. The Brazilian midfielder, who previously played for Lyon, had also expressed his desire to move to north London.

Plans to strengthen midfield and attack

Bruno Guimarães’ expected arrival in Mikel Arteta’s squad underlines the seriousness of Arsenal’s ambitions. Experts believe the Brazilian’s arrival would add confidence, physical strength and creativity to Arsenal’s midfield. The club’s leadership is actively working to meet the head coach’s demands.

However, the situation surrounding Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior is becoming much more complicated. Although a move to the English champions is being discussed, the Madrid club has stepped up its efforts to keep its star player. Real Madrid’s improved contract-extension offer has dealt a slight blow to Arsenal’s hopes in this regard.

Contract situation and future opportunities

With Vinícius’ current contract expiring next summer, the situation remains highly fluid. If the Brazilian winger does not sign a new deal in Madrid, he could also leave as a free agent. Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer the player highly attractive financial terms.

According to Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal are currently at the highest level and must strengthen the squad with only the best players to maintain that position. The defender said the team needs stars of this calibre to avoid missing out on the title and improve on last season’s performance.