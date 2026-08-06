Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)

·216·Culture
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)

Famous Bollywood actress Madhuri Dikshit married her husband, renowned cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene, in 1999. They are now parents to two sons, and this year marks 27 years of their marriage.

Interestingly, the couple first met in the United States. At the time, Shriram Nene had no idea that Madhuri Dikshit was one of India's most famous actresses. Because he was constantly busy with his studies and work due to his career in medicine, he hardly ever watched Indian films. In fact, the only Indian actor he knew at the time was Amitabh Bachchan.

After growing closer to Madhuri, Shriram Nene watched her films one after another. Their two sons currently live in the United States due to their education and professional careers. Although Shriram Nene had also lived in America for many years, when Madhuri Dikshit returned to India to continue her Bollywood career, her husband chose to live in India with her.

Today, Madhuri Dikshit and Shriram Nene are recognized as one of the strongest and most enviable couples in Bollywood.

A woman wearing a black sari and a man wearing a white suit are standing side by side.
Madhuri DixitShriram NeneIndiaUnited StatesAmitabh Bachchan
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