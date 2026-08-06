TikTok blogger with 600,000 followers shot dead during livestream in Mexico

Mexican blogger Cesar Gastelum, who had nearly 600,000 followers, died in an armed attack. The incident occurred in the city of Culiacan while he was livestreaming on social media, reports Animal Politico.

Cesar Gastelum was standing with friends outside a restaurant. While a livestream was being broadcast from his phone, two people arrived on a motorcycle.

Footage circulating online shows one of them approaching the blogger and firing a shot. Cesar Gastelum died at the scene from his serious injuries.

Mexican law enforcement agencies have not yet provided information about the motive for the attack or the suspects. Videos and witness statements are expected to be examined as part of the investigation.

The city of Culiacan is located in the state of Sinaloa, where clashes between organized criminal groups are frequently reported.