Manchester United, one of the giants of the Premier League, has secured an extremely favorable deal in the transfer market. According to Shay Given, the Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has joined the club, is expected to become one of the most successful signings of the current season. The transfer is being recognized as a wise decision by the club’s management. According to Goal.com reports .

In an interview with BOYLE Sports, former goalkeeper Shay Given said Manchester United had achieved an excellent result by signing Youri Tielemans for £35 million. In his opinion, the player could prove to be a much cheaper and more beneficial option compared with other expensive signings.

Economy and experience in midfield

The expert noted that while other clubs had spent £100 million on Sandro Tonali or £75 million on Bruno Guimarães, Manchester United’s decision to sign an experienced player for just £35 million was a genuinely smart move. Aston Villa are reportedly being forced to sell the player because of financial regulations.

Youri Tielemans has vast experience for both club and country, a factor that could play an important role in improving the team’s performances. His movement and competitiveness on the pitch are expected to provide significant support for head coach Ruben Amorim.

Senne Lammens’ potential

Beyond midfield, changes on the goalkeeping line have also attracted the attention of experts. Shay Given described Senne Lammens as the most complete goalkeeper at Old Trafford since David de Gea’s departure, calling him a solution to the team’s long-standing problems.

Although the player made an costly mistake at the World Cup, the experienced goalkeeper noted that the incident would further strengthen the young keeper’s character. Lammens’ composure under pressure and his approach to the game are being highlighted as the key qualities that set him apart from others.