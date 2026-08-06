160 head of pedigree cattle brought by plane from Belgium to Andijan

160 head of pedigree cattle were brought to Andijan Region from Belgium aboard a special cargo aircraft. The cattle, belonging to the famous German Simmental and Holstein breeds, were transported on a Boeing 747-400F cargo aircraft.

It was reported that the aircraft departed from Belgium’s Lej International Airport and successfully landed at Andijan International Airport. The flight was also significant as the airport received a large Boeing 747-400F cargo aircraft for the first time in its history.

The imported pedigree cattle are distinguished by their high productivity. In particular, the Simmental breed is valued for its high yields of milk and meat, while the Holstein breed is among the world’s highest milk-producing cattle. Experts emphasize that these breeds will play an important role in increasing productivity in livestock farming and improving breeding stock.