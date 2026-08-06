Scientists Succeed in Creating Dogs That Do Not Trigger Allergies

US scientists have announced that they created genetically modified beagles intended to reduce allergic reactions in humans. The Guardian reported this.

According to the report, specialists at Kindred Companion Sciences edited the gene responsible for producing Can f 1 protein, considered one of the main causes of allergies to dogs. Company head Matt Walker said he has been living with one of these dogs for more than a year, and has experienced no allergic symptoms during that time.

At the same time, researchers are not yet rushing to call these dogs completely hypoallergenic. Some people may also have allergic reactions to other proteins in dogs. The scientists plan to monitor the health and development of the genetically modified beagles regularly over the long term.