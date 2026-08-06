Rodri’s Move to Real Madrid Halted Over Contract Terms

·57·Sport
Rodri’s Move to Real Madrid Halted Over Contract Terms

Real Madrid’s plans to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri have stalled after disagreements emerged over the contract terms. The Spanish player was open to returning to his homeland, but major differences over personal terms and the transfer fee have brought the deal to the brink of collapse. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Fichajes, transfer talks have been frozen after the parties failed to agree on the financial terms. Despite the 30-year-old wanting to return to La Liga, Madrid’s initial offer was well below the player’s expectations. The situation has placed one of the summer transfer window’s biggest stories in serious jeopardy.

Financial Differences and Timing Issues

According to reports, Rodri had planned to return to Spain on a four-year contract, believing his time in England was coming to an end. However, intense negotiations in recent hours have left the midfielder dissatisfied with Real Madrid’s financial package. In addition to the personal terms, the clubs also hold different views on the player’s valuation.

Manchester City are demanding between €65 million and €75 million for their key player. Real Madrid, meanwhile, had planned to complete the transfer for around €60 million. At this stage, Los Blancos’ main challenge is to bring the player back to the negotiating table after talks became increasingly tense.

The Head Coach’s Plan and the Club’s Position

Real Madrid’s new head coach had specifically requested the signing of a central midfielder capable of organizing the team’s build-up play. The coach viewed Rodri as a player perfectly suited to operate both in the holding role and as part of a central midfield duo.

At the same time, the player’s current contract with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium runs until June 30, 2027. This summer represents one of the club’s last opportunities to generate a significant transfer fee from the Spanish midfielder before his contract expires. However, the English club are under no financial pressure to sell and are prepared to keep him if he does not formally request a move and no suitable offer arrives.

RodriReal MadridManchester CityTransferLa Liga
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