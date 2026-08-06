Will Vinicius Stay Until 2031? Dramatic Turn in Contract Talks

Vinicius Junior’s long-running contract saga at Real Madrid is nearing a decisive stage. According to journalist Ramon Alvarez, the Brazilian winger has reached an agreement with the Madrid club on a new contract running until 2031.

However, there is an important caveat: Real Madrid has not yet officially announced the extension. Several reputable Spanish sources report that the latest meeting between the parties was positive, but the final signatures have not yet been completed.

First serious breakthrough in two years of negotiations

Negotiations over a new contract between Vinicius and Real Madrid have been ongoing for quite some time. The main disagreements concerned the player’s salary, his contract-renewal bonus and the terms governing image rights.

Real Madrid were reportedly represented at the latest meeting by CEO Jose Angel Sanchez and chief scout Juni Calafat, while Vinicius’ side was represented by agent Federico Pena.

According to the Spanish press, the Madrid club improved its previous offer and presented a package worth up to €24 million per year, including bonuses. Although Vinicius’ representatives initially demanded earnings of around €30 million, the new terms have brought the two sides considerably closer than before.

After the meeting, optimism about a renewal increased both within the club and among the player’s representatives. However, it is still too early to consider the contract officially signed until the financial and legal details are fully agreed.

Arsenal monitored the situation closely

Vinicius’ current contract expires on June 30, 2027. This information was also included in Real Madrid’s official statement from 2023.

The delay in reaching an agreement over a new contract therefore attracted the attention of Arsenal. The London club examined the situation surrounding the Brazilian player’s representatives and was prepared to consider a transfer if negotiations ended unsuccessfully.

Real Madrid also do not want to lose Vinicius after he enters the final year of his contract. If no agreement is reached, the player will be entitled to negotiate freely with other clubs from January 2027.

From this perspective, Arsenal’s interest became one of the factors increasing pressure in the negotiations. However, following the latest reports, the London club’s chances of signing Vinicius may have decreased significantly.

Mourinho’s position also played a role

Real Madrid’s new head coach, Jose Mourinho, reportedly views Vinicius as an important part of the club’s project for the future. The Portuguese coach has spoken to the player personally, explaining his role in the team and his expected responsibilities.

Vinicius also said during pre-season that he was pleased to be working with the new coach and wanted to play “happy football.” At that time, however, his contract had not yet been extended and negotiations were still ongoing.

How the Brazilian winger Kylian Mbappe and the new players would be used together in the same lineup may also have been an important factor in the negotiations. For the player, it is not only salary that matters, but also his status on the pitch and the club’s confidence in him.

Will the story that began in 2018 continue?

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in July 2018 at the age of 18. The transfer was valued at approximately €45 million.

After initially struggling to adapt, the Brazilian went on to become one of the team’s main attacking weapons. He scored the winning goal against Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final, helping Real Madrid win the 14th European Cup in the club’s history.

According to the club’s official information from 2023, Vinicius had by then made 235 appearances for the first team, scored 63 goals and won nine trophies.

His subsequent years in Madrid have also been marked by personal achievements, goals in major matches and various controversies off the pitch. That is why extending Vinicius’ contract is not simply a personnel decision—it is a choice concerning the club’s attacking strategy for the next five years.

Caution is needed until the official announcement

Ramon Alvarez reports that an agreement has been reached. Cadena SER also wrote that the new financial offer brought the two sides closer and that Vinicius had gained the upper hand on the terms.

However, the latest report from AS stresses that Real Madrid are expecting a final answer from the player soon and that a full agreement has not yet been reached.

Therefore, the current situation is best assessed as follows:

there has been significant progress in negotiations between Vinicius and Real Madrid;

the new contract is expected to run until 2031;

Arsenal’s chances of completing the transfer are declining;

but an official statement from the club and the player’s signature are still pending.

If the agreement is finalized, Vinicius could extend his Real Madrid career to 13 years. If further disagreements emerge over the final details, one of the biggest battles in the European transfer market could reopen.

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