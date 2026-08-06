SpaceX rocket fragment crashes into the Moon at high speed

·104·World
SpaceX rocket fragment crashes into the Moon at high speed

A rocket fragment belonging to Elon Musk’s SpaceX crashed into the Moon’s surface yesterday, the BBC reported.

According to the publication, a piece of a SpaceX rocket crashed into the Moon yesterday after traveling through space for more than 18 months. The event had been monitored by numerous scientists and media outlets worldwide.

Scientists estimate that the object was traveling at approximately 2.43 kilometers per second, or nearly 8,700 kilometers per hour, at the time of impact.

The object that crashed into the Moon was reportedly the upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket, which was not designed to return to Earth. It was approximately the size of a five-story building.

The BBC noted that the collision occurred after the rocket fragment was exposed to gravity and sunlight for an extended period, following SpaceX’s launch of two lunar landers from the United States and Japan in January 2025.

According to NASA, the incident poses no danger to Earth. Astronomers are now awaiting an opportunity to observe the impact site on the Moon and study the crater and possible fragments created by the collision.

SpaceXElon MuskBBCFalcon 9NASA
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