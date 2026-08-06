Key Technical Specifications of the Redmi K100 Pro Max Smartphone Revealed

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Key Technical Specifications of the Redmi K100 Pro Max Smartphone Revealed

Xiaomi has unveiled official images of the Redmi K100 Pro Max, the most advanced device in the Redmi K100 Pro series, and revealed its key technical capabilities. According to ixbt.com, the flagship is scheduled to launch on August 11 this year, showing that the company is making serious preparations for the next-generation mobile device market. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Based on the published official teasers, the new smartphone will feature a sophisticated white body design. Special attention has also been paid to the device’s audio capabilities, as it is expected to feature an advanced 2.1 audio system developed in partnership with the renowned Bose brand. This should provide users with high-quality sound when consuming multimedia content.

Record-Breaking Display Refresh Rate and Performance

According to Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing, the smartphone’s display will support an exceptionally high refresh rate of 185 Hz. This is particularly important for dynamic gaming and ensuring an exceptionally smooth interface experience.

The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 processor has been selected as the device’s hardware foundation. According to the company, this processor and hardware platform achieved an impressive result in the AnTuTu benchmark, scoring 4,555 million points. To further enhance graphics performance, the device is equipped with the dedicated Fury Engine mechanism and a separate D2 AI chip.

Battery and Camera Capabilities

According to ixbt.com, the Redmi K100 Pro Max will be equipped with a high-capacity battery. Its capacity will be 9070 mAh, allowing users to use the gadget for extended periods without a charger. At the same time, the device will support 100-watt wired and 50-watt wireless charging technologies.

The flagship will also maintain its position in terms of photography capabilities. In particular, the main module of the primary camera will feature a high-resolution 200-megapixel sensor. This will enable sharp, high-quality photos with precise detail, undoubtedly pleasing mobile photography enthusiasts.

XiaomiRedmi K100 Pro MaxSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen5AnTuTuSmartphones
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